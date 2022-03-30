Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 30 (ANI): The habit of nurturing, encouraging, and celebrating entrepreneurship should be cultivated in society as entrepreneurs have the huge potential of generating bigger dreams, said state Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday.

Speaking here in the TiE- The Indus Entrepreneurs, annual celebration, he told, "today Bengaluru has attained world fame because of the immense contribution of entrepreneurs."

He added, by realising the importance of entrepreneurship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been implementing policies and programmes to encourage entrepreneurs.

"Society should not have only who are job seekers. In a country like India with a huge population of 140 crores, there are abundant opportunities to become successful entrepreneurs. In recent times, it has been a good thing to witness the gradual blooming of startups," he told.

"The National Education Policy (NEP-2020) has the objective of making students globally employable by imparting skills to them. Along with this, government departments are also being encouraged to be in constant touch with entrepreneurs unlike in earlier years," Narayan stated.

"Earlier there used to be a tendency to blame entrepreneurs for all the evils of society. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed this mindset. Wealth creation in a society would not be possible at all without entrepreneurs. Equality in the society can be realised only when industries are strengthened," he opined.

Madan Padaki, Chairperson, TiE Bengaluru, Arun, entrepreneur were among the attendees. (ANI)

