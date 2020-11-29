Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh)[India], November 29 (ANI): A city planner of Gwalior Municipal Corporation, Pradeep Varma has been arrested by Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a builder, in exchange for the approval of a construction project, according to the officials on Sunday.

"We had received complaints against Pradeep Varma for demanding and accepting a bribe from a builder worth Rs. 5 lakhs, in exchange for the approval of a construction project. Previously, he had illegally constructed some buildings at a site. Some of his illegal projects were yet to be completed and he had maliciously guaranteed that the municipal corporation will not interfere in the legalities," said Amit Singh SP EOW.

"As proof, the plaintiff has sent Varma's audio clips. Our team initiated the search operations and later apprehended him. Further action will be taken as per law," he added. (ANI)

