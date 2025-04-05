Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): The Education Promotion Society of India (EPSI) hosted a National Conference on 'The Global Race for AI & Role of Higher Education Institutions for Making India a Global Player" at a hotel in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal on Friday.

The event aimed to unite thought leaders, policymakers, educators, and innovators to discuss strategies for positioning India as a future global leader in artificial intelligence (AI). It explored the transformative role of higher education institutions in nurturing talent, driving research, and fostering innovation that propels India's Al ambitions.

According to a release, the conference focused on identifying practical solutions to bridge the gap between academia and industry, fostering partnerships that drive Al excellence. Through engaging discussions, participants examined how India can become a hub for Al research, innovation, and skilled talent, contributing to global advancements in the field.

"Higher education institutions have a pivotal role in shaping India's Al journey. This conference is a step forward in empowering our institutions to lead the way in research and talent development, ensuring India's place on the global Al map," said Dr M R Jayaram, President, EPSI & Chancellor, Ramaiah University.

Similarly, Saba Karim, LinkedIn's India Head for the Public Sector, delivered an insightful speech highlighting its proactive approach to embracing future changes.

She emphasised LinkedIn's commitment to bridging the skills gap and empowering individuals with access to learning opportunities and economic prospects. By leveraging data-driven insights into labor market trends, LinkedIn aims to support higher education institutions, government bodies, and organizations in preparing for the evolving demands of the workforce.

Additionally, Chairman of AICTE & Chief Guest of the Conference, Dr T G Sitharam, stressed the transformative role of artificial intelligence in shaping India's educational and economic future.

He highlighted the critical importance of higher education institutions in nurturing Al-ready talent through cutting-edge research, innovation, and curriculum redesign.

Sitharam further outlined AICTE's vision to work closely with institutions to bridge the gap between academia and industry, ensuring students are equipped with the skills demanded by emerging Al-driven industries. (ANI)

