Srinagar, Apr 11 (PTI) Union minister Abbaiah Narayanaswamy on Monday said the aim of the government is to build an inclusive society in which equal opportunities are provided for the growth and development of persons with disabilities so that they can lead productive and dignified lives.

He visited Composite Regional Centre (CRC) at Bemina here to take stock of the services being provided to persons with disabilities there.

On the occasion, Narayanaswamy distributed hearing aid, crutches, wheelchairs, smart canes and other equipment among the beneficiaries.

The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment inspected various departments and blocks including physiotherapy, psychology, prosthetics, orthotics, speech and hearing blocks.

He interacted with the patients and beneficiaries to enquire about services being provided to them at the centre.

Narayanaswamy also reviewed overall functioning of the centre and emphasised on the successful implementation of ADIP scheme and other rehabilitation schemes in the Valley.

He directed the officers to ensure job-oriented courses for the students.

The objective of the government is to build an inclusive society in which equal opportunities are provided for growth and development of persons with disabilities so that they can lead productive and dignified lives, the MoS said, stressing on the rehabilitation and empowerment of persons with disabilities.

He said the government has taken many initiatives to empower persons with disabilities to create an enabling environment that provides such persons with equal opportunities.

The MoS assured that the Union government will provide all possible support and facilities to ensure better services are made available to the beneficiaries at the centre.

