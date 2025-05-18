Latur, May 18 (PTI) The authorities in Maharashtra's Latur district have seized equipment worth over Rs 60 lakh in connection with illegal sand mining, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip about unauthorised excavation of sand from the bed of Manjara near Halki village in Shirur-Anantpal tehsil, officials raided the spot on Saturday evening, he said.

Police seized about 20 brass (a local measurement unit) of sand, a boat, one suction pump, an excavator and a tipper truck, collectively worth Rs 60.8 lakh, he said.

A case has been registered against eight identified and about half a dozen unidentified persons, he said, adding that the operation was led by Assistant Superintendent of Police B Chandrakant Reddy.

