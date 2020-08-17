Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Union minister Ramdas Athawale has issued a press release stating that even megastar Amitabh Bachchan didn't get good work during his initial days in Bollywood so the possibility of ill-treatment of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput cannot be ruled out.

"In Bollywood also there are good and bad people. Even Amitabh Bachchan did not get good work in his initial days in Bollywood so the possibility of ill-treatment with Sushant Singh Rajput cannot be denied, the case must go to CBI for investigation," Athawale stated in the press release.

"Sushant Singh had gained star status in very less time and it was sure that he would have become a Superstar in the near future. So, demanding CBI inquiry in his untimely death is not a political matter. CBI investigation should be allowed in this matter," he added.

Mumbai Police is renowned for its good work but earlier also several cases have been handed over to CBI for investigation, Athawale stated.

"Demanding CBI inquiry, in this case, is not a question on the capability of the Mumbai Police. Though Mumbai police has its own good fame in investigating cases but, in this case, we have seen a slow speed of the investigation hence, this case needs to be investigated by CBI," he added.

The CBI has registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. The actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

