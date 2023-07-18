New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday said that the Opposition unity would not affect his party as eight parties that came forward for the INDIA alliance (erstwhile UPA) belong to the states where the party’s presence is already “nominal”.

Sushil Kumar Modi, while talking to ANI said that the parties added to make 26 parties are only from two states.

"Out of the eight parties that came forward for the INDIA alliance (erstwhile UPA), four parties belong to Tamil Nadu, and the rest four to Kerala. The parties added to make 26 parties are only from two states, none from UP, Bihar, MP, and Rajasthan... Even if you make 10 parties join the INDIA alliance, how would it affect BJP as the party's presence in these states is already nominal,” Modi said.

The first opposition meeting which was held in Bihar’s Patna on June 23 saw the participation of 16 political parties, while the second meeting, convened in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, concluded with the participation of 26 parties.

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Kongu Desa Makkal Katchi (KDMK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), All India Forward Bloc, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kerala Congress (Joseph), and Kerala Congress (Mani) were among the new political parties that joined the meeting.

The Opposition alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls has been named INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).

Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the main opposition Congress party, said INDIA stood for the "Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance".

The development came as top leaders of 26 Opposition parties from across the country met in Bengaluru on Tuesday to discuss a united strategy to take on the ruling NDA alliance at the Centre, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

However, the 26 parties resolved to “safeguard the idea of India as enshrined in the Constitution”.

Leaders of twenty-six opposition parties, who met in Bengaluru on Tuesday, accused the BJP of systematically assaulting the “character of our republic” and expressed their steadfast resolve to “safeguard the idea of India”.

The Samuhik Sankalp of 26 political parties belonging to I.N.D.I.A alleged that the pillars of the Indian Constitution “are being methodically and menacingly undermined”.

The leaders decided to have a new name for the group I.N.D.I.A - India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

“We, the leaders of India’s 26 progressive parties, express our steadfast resolve to safeguard the idea of India as enshrined in the Constitution. The character of our republic is being severely assaulted in a systematic manner by the BJP. We are at a most crucial juncture in our nation’s history. The foundational pillars of the Indian Constitution – secular democracy, economic sovereignty, social justice and federalism – are being methodically and menacingly undermined,” the Samuhik Sankalp statement said.

The opposition leaders alleged that BJP was “brazenly misusing agencies” against political rivals and was undermining democracy.

They expressed grave concern over the humanitarian tragedy that has "destroyed Manipur".

“The silence of the Prime Minister is shocking and unprecedented. There is an urgent need to bring Manipur back on the path of peace and reconciliation,” the statement said.

They also demanded a caste census. The leaders said that they have come together to defeat “hatred and violence” being manufactured against minorities, and stop the rising crimes against women, Dalits, Adivasis and Kashmiri Pandits. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)