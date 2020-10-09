Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): Every vote to 'Lotus' will strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi who paved the path to the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and who also abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Mandsaur on Friday.

"If you press the button of 'Lotus', then every vote will come to Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Every vote to 'Lotus' will strengthen Prime Minister Modi - who paved the path to the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, who abrogated Article 370," said Chouhan.

Also Read | ONGC to Look at HPCL, MRPL Merger Post-June 2021.

"Tiny countries used to scare us during Congress regime, but now when China looked at us, our soldiers pushed them back inside their border - PM Narendra Modi has built such an India now," he added.

Chouhan further slammed former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, saying that a leader comes up with solutions and not 'cry' during difficult times.

Also Read | ONGC Sees Rs 6,000-7,000 Crore Loss on Natural Gas Business in Financial Year 2020-21.

"Kamal Nath used to cry that he doesn't have money but mama (Shivraj Singh) says that there's no lack of money. A leader is a person who comes up with a solution in difficult times, is someone who keeps crying can be called a leader?" said Chouhan.

"Developmental works were stopped during Kamal Nath's tenure," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)