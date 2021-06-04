Jaipur, Jun 4 (PTI) Two days after having a spat with one of his ministerial colleagues during a Cabinet meeting, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Friday resorted to a damage control exercise saying no one challenged anyone's authority.

Dotasra, who is also the state education minister, had a tiff with Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal during a Cabinet meeting.

The argument had broken out on the Congress' plans to make representation to President Ram Nath Kovind for the Centre to provide free and universal Covid vaccination.

“Everyone respects each other in the Congress party. Rajasthan is one such example where the government and the party organisation together are exposing the BJP and the central government,” he told reporters.

He said in the Cabinet meeting, no one challenged anyone's authority.

“If you want to see examples of challenging authority, look at the BJP how a two-time chief minister has been sidelined,” he said, hinting at Vasundhara Raje.

According to the proposed Congress plan, all party MLAs and its prominent leaders were to submit petitions to district magistrates in their areas, seeking President Kovind's direction to the Centre for the purpose.

During the Wednesday Cabinet meeting, a verbal spat had allegedly broken out between Dotasra and Dhariwal with the latter wanting that instead of collectors, the party should approach the president to complain against the government of India.

The argument turned into a heated one, prompting Dotasra to threaten to leave the meeting.

