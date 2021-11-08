Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 8 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that officials peacefully carried out an eviction drive in Lumding forest on Monday.

Addressing mediapersons, CM Sarma said, "Eviction drive has been carried out peacefully in Lumding forest. Everyone (settlers) has been sent home. The forest is free from encroachment starting today."

Also Read | KPSC Provisional Answer Key 2021 for Accountant, Cashier & Other Post Exam, Candidates Can Download The Answer Key Online at keralapsc.gov.in.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)