Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 21 (ANI): Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLA R Vaithilingam formally joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday, in a major political development ahead of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections. With the polls approaching, major parties such as the DMK, AIADMK, Naam Tamilar Katchi and TVK have stepped up preparations across the state.

Vaithilingam, who was the joint coordinator of the AIADMK Cadres' Rights Retrieval Committee and considered second only to O Panneerselvam in the faction, formally joined the DMK in the presence of party president and Chief Minister MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam.

Earlier in the day, Vaithilingam resigned as the Orathanadu MLA at the Chennai Secretariat before proceeding to the DMK headquarters, where he was inducted into the party. Addressing reporters later, Vaithilingam said that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is widely respected and praised by the people, and that he is implementing schemes that meet the needs of all sections of society.

He said that although he had left the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, he had joined the "mother party" founded by CN Annadurai, noting that quick political decisions were necessary with elections nearing. He clarified that he had not placed any demands before joining the DMK.

Vaithilingam said the AIADMK had emerged from the DMK and that the Dravidian movement is rooted in social justice, with the DMK being the parent party. The DMK, he said, is a party that began by serving the people. He further accused AIADMK of not functioning independently but in an authoritarian manner.

He claimed more leaders would soon join the DMK and announced a joining programme in Thanjavur on January 26. Responding to questions on the BJP's influence over the AIADMK, he remarked, "Touch your conscience and answer that yourself," adding that O Panneerselvam would take the right decision at the appropriate time. (ANI)

