Kolkata, Jul 8 (PTI) Days after taking charge as West Bengal BJP president, Samik Bhattacharya pulled off a political optics on Tuesday by bringing former state chief Dilip Ghosh back into the party spotlight, ending weeks of speculation over resentment and possible defection ahead of the 2026 assembly polls.

At the BJP's Salt Lake state headquarters, where hundreds of workers gathered, Bhattacharya and Ghosh met in full public view, embraced, and jointly signalled that a “united BJP” will now take the battle to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Also Read | PM Modi in Brasilia: PM Narendra Modi Receives Grand Welcome From Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at Alvorada Palace, Both Leaders To Hold Talks Next.

The move was not just symbolic; it was strategic. Bhattacharya had personally called Ghosh, who was notably absent from his induction ceremony and recent party events, amid a buzz that the former state chief was being sidelined and might jump ship.

On Tuesday, that buzz was laid to rest.

Also Read | Did Shaktikanta Das Endorse an Investment Platform Promising INR 1 Million Monthly Returns for INR 21,000 Investment? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Video.

"We are all BJP. We all fight under the symbol of the lotus. Differences are temporary, the mission is permanent," Bhattacharya said, addressing cheering workers.

"Bengal will see a united BJP within 15 days. I will visit every district and meet every karyakarta. Not a single soldier will be left behind,” he declared.

Ghosh, who arrived to loud chants from supporters, told reporters after the meeting: “I am in the BJP. I am active, and I am not going anywhere. Just because I am not a post-holder doesn't mean I have to attend every meeting. But let me say that all the old workers are with Samik. We will fight under his leadership to reach (state secretariat) Nabanna."

Sources confirmed Bhattacharya had reached out to Ghosh multiple times in recent days.

Earlier, despite an invitation over the phone, Ghosh had skipped the grand felicitation event, citing a lack of an official invitation from the state unit.

But Tuesday's meeting turned the page.

Addressing the party workers at the state office, Bhattacharya struck a broader chord: “Don't push anyone away by branding them ‘from another party'. This is not about the BJP alone. This is about saving Bengal. Bring in those who once built TMC but are disillusioned. Bring in former Leftists. Even progressive Muslims; this is their battle too. This is the final election for Hindu Bengalis."

If Mamata Banerjee returns to power, the West Bengal Assembly will look no different from the old Jammu & Kashmir House, the new state BJP chief said.

In a direct message to the party rank-and-file, he said, “No one should be left behind. Not a single BJP worker should feel they are outside the tent.”

For his part, Ghosh, known for his no-holds-barred style, fired a shot at the ruling party.

“We said ‘Half in 2019, full in 2021'. That didn't happen. But it will happen in 2026. Wait and watch,” he said.

He was alluding to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and 2021 state assembly polls.

According to state BJP sources, the public truce is likely to energise the party's base, which had begun murmuring about internal feuds and the lack of a coherent opposition strategy against TMC.

Whether this newfound unity will help the BJP gain votes is still uncertain. But for now, the party wants to send out a clear message that the lotus is trying to bloom again, this time with everyone together.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)