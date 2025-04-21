Bengaluru, Apr 21 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said a detailed investigation will bring out the truth behind former DGP of Karnataka Om Prakash's murder, though it is said he was killed by his wife Pallavi.

The retired IPS officer was found dead in a pool of blood in his HSR Layout residence in Bengaluru on Sunday afternoon.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 21, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"Former DGP Om Prakash has been murdered. It is said that his wife (Pallavi) has murdered him. Only a detailed investigation will bring out the truth," Parameshwara told reporters here.

The Minister said Prakash became the Director General of Police (DGP) when he was the Home Minister in 2015.

Also Read | Atul Subhash-Like Case in Etawah: UP Techie Dies by Suicide, Alleging Harassment by Wife in Video; Says 'Throw My Ashes Into Drain if I Don't Get Justce'.

When asked about the reason behind the murder, Parameshwara said he has no clue because the investigation has started and the investigation officer has not shared any information yet.

He also expressed his unawareness of the reported discord between the couple and Pallavi suffering from schizophrenia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)