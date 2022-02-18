Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 18 (ANI): Former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa, who was the strategic adviser to state Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has been asked to appear before Punjab Police Special Investigation (SIT) team on 21 February over his inflammatory poll speech in Malerkotla, sources told ANI.

According to sources, SIT has issued notice to Mustafa under section 41 CrPC to appear before it on 21st Feb after CFSL Chandigarh has confirmed the integrity of video footage in case of Malerkotla incidence. His Video of speech was sent to CFSL Chandigarh and on 17th February CFSL in its report confirmed the integrity of video footage, after that SIT summoned him to appear on 21st Feb. Earlier the former DGP had tweeted that there was "no Hindu-Muslim context to what happened in Malerkotla".

Last month Mustafa has been booked over an allegedly inflammatory speech he made while campaigning for his wife, cabinet minister Razia Sultana, in Malerkotla. An FIR was lodged against Mustafa around midnight Saturday under Section 153A (promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 125 (promoting enmity between classes in connection with election) of The Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Opposition parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit out at the ruling Congress over the speech, warning it against "disturbing law and order" ahead of the elections. They also asked the Election Commission (EC) to take action against Mustafa.

The former DGP is also purportedly heard saying that he is a soldier of the "qaum" (community) and not an "RSS agent" that he will get scared and hide in his house.

"If they repeat this a second time, I swear to God that I will go to their houses and beat them up," he is allegedly heard saying in response to claims that AAP was trying to disrupt his gathering.

"Today, I am only giving out a warning. I am a soldier of the qaum. I am not fighting for votes, but for the qaum," he purportedly goes on to say, amid loud cheers and claps. (ANI)

