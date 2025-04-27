Hyderabad, Apr 27 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana has arrested an Irrigation Department official after registering a Disproportionate Assets case against him.

B Hari Ram, Engineer-in-Chief, Irrigation and Command Area Development (CAD) Department, Gajwel was booked for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income by indulging in unlawful practices and dubious means during his service, an ACB release said here on Saturday.

Searches were conducted at his house and 13 other places belonging to him and his relatives, and movable and immovable properties worth crores of rupees were unearthed, the release said.

During the searches, several properties including villas, flats, commercial space, agricultural land, independent houses, one farmhouse in six acres with a mango garden, and one building under

construction at Kothagudem, open plots, two four-wheelers, gold ornaments and bank deposits were unearthed, the ACB said.

The searches revealed that the accused officer has acquired these properties by "abusing" his official position, it said, adding the searches were still going on.

The market value is expected to be much higher than the official value.

The accused officer was arrested, and further investigation is in progress, the ACB added.

