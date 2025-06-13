Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 13 (ANI): Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's wife, Anjali Rupani, arrived in Ahmedabad on Friday after he lost his life in the AI-171 plane crash a day ago.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi received her.

Other family members also arrived in Ahmedabad reached the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, Asarwa, on Thursday. After Rupani, who was a passenger on the AI-171 plane that crashed yesterday died in the mishap,

Rupani was in charge of the Punjab unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu had confirmed the presence of former CM Rupani on board the crashed Air India flight.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu had confirmed the presence of former CM Rupani on board the crashed Air India flight. A total of 241 people onboard the Boeing 787-8, Air India flight 171, including 12 crew members, have died in the deadly Ahmedabad plane crash, Air India confirmed post-midnight on Friday.

"The 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew. The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off. We regret to inform you that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities. The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital, Air India posted on X.

The flight, which was operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12, 2025, carried 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national.

The passenger plane crashed near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat's Ahmedabad into a resident doctors' hostel building shortly after take-off on Thursday. Miraculously, one person has survived the deadly crash, the airline authorities said, adding that the survivor was a British national of Indian origin.

The aircraft was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain with 8,200 hours of flying experience, assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 flying hours.

Immediately after departing Runway 23, the aircraft fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. An official said heavy black smoke was coming from the accident site.

The Tata Group has announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of each person who lost their lives in the crash.

Several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders mourned the death of Vijay Rupani. In a post on X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Vijay Rupani will be remembered as a grassroots leader who devoted his life to the development and welfare of his state. (ANI)

