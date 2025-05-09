New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Retired Air Vice Marshal Suryakant Chintaman Chafekar and defence expert Sanjay Kulkarni have provided insights into India's strategic defensive superiority, highlighting the effectiveness of its defence systems in countering Pakistan's tactics.

Air Vice Marshal Chafekar emphasised that Pakistan's retaliation by a large-scale drone attack on Thursday, which included attempts on Indian military positions and cities, deviated from conventional "war policy".

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: PIB Fact Check Debunks Disinformation, Misinformation Campaign; Check List of Fake Photos and Videos Circulating on Social Media.

"Pakistan started this, and we responded by attacking terrorist attacks. But its reaction was expected... But their response, by attacking our military positions and attacking our cities, has thrown the war policy out the window." Chafekar said.

He elaborated on Pakistan's lack of understanding of India's advanced defence capabilities, particularly the S-400 air defence system, pointing out that India's Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) grid provides a significant advantage as it could detect a wide range of threats from a considerable distance.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Conflict: Indian Army Releases First Video of Strike Carried Out at Pakistani Military Post.

"I want to clarify that they attacked, but their war strategy was so weak that they did not know what our S400 Air Defence System was... They did not have that much knowledge... Another advantage of India is that we use the UAS grid. This UAS grid can catch small targets. This combination can detect ballistic missiles, medium-level missiles, low-level missiles, fighter jets, helicopters and drones and detect from far enough," he stated.

In contrast, Chafekar highlighted the limitations of Pakistan's HQ-9 air defence system, which lacks the capability to counter drones effectively.

"But looking at the other side, Pakistan's HQ-9 system does not have the power to catch drones. So it's called war strategy. India utilised the weakness of Pakistan's air defence system," he explained.

Defence expert Sanjay Kulkarni echoed the sentiment of India's preparedness and resolve, noting that Pakistan has employed a multifaceted approach, utilising cyber warfare, drones, and missiles in its efforts against India.

"Pakistan has tried everything to wage war against India. Pakistan is using everything it has (against India). Be it cyber, be it drones, or be it missiles. It is using whatever it has," Kulkarni said.

However, he stressed that India has not yet deployed its full arsenal but is poised to deliver a decisive response.

"India hasn't used everything. But India will teach Pakistan a lesson. We have shut several airports, and blackouts have been implemented in several places," Kulkarni added.

He underscored the capability of Indian security forces, stating, "Pakistan has seen the capability of Indian security forces and how united we are. If Pakistan wants to fight, then India will give a befitting reply."

Their insights came following Pakistan's foiled attempt at a large-scale drone attack on Thursday targeting India's assets, including military and civilian structures.

Pakistan's attempted retaliation came after Operation Sindoor, where the Indian Armed Forces targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday. The operation was a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)