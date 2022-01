Muzaffarnagar, Jan 20 (PTI) Ex-MLA Kartar Singh Bhadana on Thursday filed his nomination papers from Khatoli constituency as Bahujan Samaj Party candidate.

Bhadana had recently resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Paty and joined BSP.

Bhadana was elected MLA from Khatoli in 2012 as an RLD-Congress alliance candidate. Later he had joined the BJP.

