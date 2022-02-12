New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) A 38-year-old ex-serviceman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman and extorting money from her friend in a park in Dwarka in Delhi by posing as a policeman, officials said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Najafgarh.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Releases Poll Manifesto, Promises 75% Reservation to Punjab Youth in Govt Jobs; Check Details.

He is a retired army personnel and currently employed as a wrestling coach on contractual basis with the Haryana government in Gurugram, the police said.

On February 4, a complaint was received regarding sexual assault of a woman in a park on January 28 by a person allegedly posing as a policeman. He had also extorted Rs 5,000 from her male friend, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Kolkata Shocker: Man Rapes Woman on False Marriage Promise; Arrested.

Police analysed CCTV footage and it was found that he fled from the spot in an Ertiga car. During enquiry in the area, the appearance of such persons was established and it was checked from police database, the officer said.

One constable revealed suspicion on a person whom he had checked for roaming around in a park last year. The constable had also clicked photos of his driving licence and registration certificate details of his car for verification purpose, the police said.

Also, a street vendor informed that a suspicious person used to come in a Swift DZire car and roam around parks, they said.

Police went to the address mentioned on driving licence, but the suspect was not found there, they said.

Police obtained the details of the Swift Dzire car which led to a few clues regarding the owner. One of his contacts was questioned and his present address was ascertained, the officer said.

Later, police nabbed the accused person and the Ertiga car was found parked in his house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said.

Kumar admitted to his crime. He disclosed that he has disposed of his Swift Dzire car some months ago. He disclosed that he had served in the army in the sports quota and retired as a subedar.

The Ertiga car and clothes worn by the accused to pose a policeman have been recovered from his possession, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)