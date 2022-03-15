Agartala, Mar 15 (PTI) A former militant has been arrested in connection with a robbery case in Tripura, police said on Tuesday.

Parimal Debbarma, once a dreaded militant of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), was arrested in Kamalghat in West Tripura on Monday night in connection with robbing of Rs 16 lakh from Nirmal Debnath, who runs a 'micro-ATM' in Bishramganj Market, on March 6, a senior police officer said.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that Debbarma and some surrendered militants were involved in the robbery. He will be produced before the court with a plea for police remand," Inspector General (Law and Order) Arindam Nath told PTI.

Debbarma, who was earlier nabbed by security forces, was facing trial in 10 insurgency-related cases, in which he was granted bail on January 8 this year.

