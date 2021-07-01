Ballia (UP), Jun 30 (PTI) A case was registered against three persons, including former Uttar Pradesh minister Ambika Chaudhary, here on Wednesday for allegedly taking a zila panchayat member hostage, police said.

The case was registered at the Bansdih police station.

SHO of Bansdih police station Sunil Lamba said on a complaint from Mangala Verma, a resident of Aktahan, the case was registered against Chaudhary, Amit Yadav and Dinesh Yadav.

In his complaint, Verma said on June 17, Chaudhary and the two other accused took away his son Ramesh, who won the zila panchayat polls from ward number 10. Since then, the whereabouts of Ramesh are not known, the SHO said and added that the matter is being probed.

District BJP chief Jaiprakash Sahu accused Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders of indulging in anarchy and submitted a memorandum to the district magistrate and the superintendent of police on Wednesday.

In the memorandum, Sahu said SP candidate (for the post of zila panchayat chairman) Anand Chaudhary, former Uttar Pradesh ministers Ambika Chaudhary and Narad Rai, Dinesh Chaudhary (Anand's uncle) and their supporters, on the pretext of convening a meeting of the zila panchayat members at their house, took the elected zila panchayat members hostage and took them to Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Chaudhary told reporters that he has urged the DM to ensure free and fair polls.

He alleged that the BJP is trying to influence the polls using money power, muscle power and the administration.

Zila panchayat chairpersons are elected from among the elected members of zila panchayats of various districts.

The four-phase panchayat polls concluded in the state last month.

