Barabanki/Lucknow, Jan 15 (PTI) Former MLA from Haidergarh assembly seat and senior BJP leader Sunderlal Dixit died here on Saturday after falling down the stairs at his home.

The 80-year-old suffered a serious head injury during the fall and was rushed to Lohia Hospital in Lucknow where doctors declared him dead, family sources said on Sunday.

Dixit was elected thrice from Haidergarh constituency.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP state unit president Bhupendra Singh Chowdhary, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak among others condoled the demise of the senior BJP leader.PTI COR SAB

