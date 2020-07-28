Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], July 28 (ANI): The coronavirus pandemic has forced the former captain of the Indian wheelchair cricket team to take up a menial job in order to make ends meet.

Rajendra Singh Dhami, the ex-captain is working as a labourer under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme.

"A tournament was scheduled but got postponed due to COVID. I request the government to provide me a job as per my qualifications," Dhami told ANI.

District magistrate Dr Vijay Kumar Jogdande said the authorities have asked the district sports officer to provide him financial aid at the earliest.

"Currently, his economic condition seems to be bad. We've asked the district sports officer to provide him money as immediate help. He'll be given the benefits under Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojana or other schemes so that he's able to earn a livelihood in future," Jogdande said.

The current captain of the Uttarakhand team, Dhami is 90 per cent disabled due to paralysis. (ANI)

