Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 10 (ANI): A brief exchange of fire has occurred between security forces and terrorists here on Tuesday.

According to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the troops of 178 Bn CRPF along with the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a joint cordon and search operation in Kotpora, Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir.

A brief exchange of fire had occurred between the troops and terrorists at 6 am, the CRPF said. (ANI)

