Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 13 (ANI): The Excise Department's Special Task Force (STF) conducted multiple raids in Hyderabad on Saturday, seizing significant quantities of MDMA and ganja, and arresting six accused involved in drug trafficking.

In one operation, STF team leader Anji Reddy led raids in Ameerpet and Banjara Hills, apprehending two accused, Bharath Turkal, 50, and Konipatla Krishna, 43, for selling ganja and MDMA.

The team seized 13.8 grams of white MDMA, 1.03 grams of pink MDMA, 70 grams of ganja, and mobile phones. The accused and seized items were handed over to the Ameerpet Excise Police for further investigation.

In a separate case, STF officer Venkateshwarlu and his team arrested two individuals, Lavan Kumar, 23, and Uma Shankar, while they were selling ganja. The team seized 1.3 kg of ganja and a motorcycle, handing over the accused to Ghatkesar Excise Police.

Additionally, Excise Police seized 520 grams of ganja in Lakdikapool and 348 grams in Serilingampally, arresting two accused, Ajmad and Dheeraj, in connection with these cases.

On August 7, the Excise Department apprehended two individuals in possession of 66 grams of brown sugar (drugs) in the Khajaguda area of Hyderabad.

Krishna Priya, Excise Superintendent, Shamshabad, said that the two accused, originally from Malda, West Bengal, had been temporarily residing in Khajaguda and were involved in the sale of brown sugar to known local customers.

"Acting on specific instructions from the Deputy Commissioner, our Excise team conducted a route watch at Khajaguda X Roads. This led to the successful seizure of 66 grams of brown sugar and the arrest of both suspects," she stated.

Initial investigations reveal that the contraband was being sourced from West Bengal and distributed in Hyderabad through a small but well-connected network.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

