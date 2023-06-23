New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) The Delhi Excise Department on Friday recovered 432 liquor bottles from two different locations in Bindapur and Dabri, officials said.

According to officials, secret information was received about the presence of a huge quantity of liquor at two locations in the Dwarka police district.

Acting upon the tip, a team conducted a raid at suspected locations in Dabri and Bindapur areas simultaneously, they said.

The residents of the premises locked themselves in for seven hours and did not open the door, they said.

Subsequently, 432 liquor bottles of various brands were recovered. Cases are being registered against the persons involved in this illegal supply of the liquor, they said.

