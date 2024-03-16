New Delhi, March 16: A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in two complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate against him for skipping summons in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. The court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra also allowed Kejriwal to leave the courtroom. Arvind Kejriwal ED Summon: Setback for Delhi CM in Excise Policy Case As Magisterial Court Refuses To Stay Summons Issued on Enforcement Directorate’s Complaint

"Offence being bailable, accused Arvind Kejriwal is admitted to bail," it said. The court further directed the ED to hand over documents related to the complaints to Kejriwal. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed two complaints before the magisterial court, seeking Kejriwal's prosecution for skipping multiple summonses issued to him in the case. Excise Policy 'scam': K Kavitha Brought to ED Office in Delhi Hours After Arrest

Kejriwal Leaves From Court, After Being Granted Bail on a Bail

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal leaves from Rouse Avenue Court, after being granted bail on a bail bond of Rs 15,000 and a surety of Rs 1 lakh. The CM appeared before the court following summons issued to him by the court on the basis of two ED complaints in connection with… pic.twitter.com/dPBXR95R4u — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

VIDEO |"Today, the court had summoned CM Arvind Kejriwal. He appeared before the court and was granted bail. We didn't move any application for exemption from appearing," says advocate Sanjeev Nasiar on #Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal being granted bail by the Rouse Avenue Court in two… pic.twitter.com/7oV0OuKN2H — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 16, 2024

The latest complaint pertains to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor not honouring summonses no. 4 to 8 sent by the federal probe agency under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED had earlier moved the magisterial court seeking Kejriwal's prosecution for not attending the first three summonses issued to him in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

