Purnea, Jul 17 (PTI) An excise team on Friday seized 321 cartons of foriegn liquor worth Rs 30 lakh from Purnea district of Bihar, where prohibition is in force.

Acting on a tip off that a truck from West Bengal carrying foreign liquor was supposed to deliver the consignment in sadar police station area, an excise team seized the truck carrying liquor at Damka chowk, Excise superintendent Dinbandhu Kumar said.

Also Read | Earthquake of Magnitude 5.0 Struck 270 km North East of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar Island: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

The driver and cleaner of the truck managed to escape from the spot, he said.

The team seized 321 cartons of foreign liquor worth Rs 30 lakh, he said and added that two registration number plates were found from the truck. One number plate was that of West Bengal, while the other was of Uttar Pradesh, Kumar said.

Also Read | Community Transmission in Coastal Thiruvananthapuram, Total Lockdown From Tomorrow, Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Bihar government had on April 5, 2016 banned the manufacture, trade, storages transportation, sale, consumption of liquor including IMFL in the state and made it a punishable offence for those violating the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act 2016. Some stringent provisions were diluted in the amendment to the act in 2018.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)