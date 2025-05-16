Srinagar, May 15 (PTI) National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said it is "unrealistic" to expect his party-led government, formed last year, to bring overnight transformation in Jammu and Kashmir as the "developmental setbacks" of the last decade cannot be reversed instantly.

Addressing a gathering at the Reshi Gund area of Kralpora in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the Omar Abdullah-led government has ushered in a transformative era of governance marked by the importance of active citizen engagement in shaping effective governance.

Also Read | Babban Singh Obscene Video: UP BJP Leader Expelled From Party After Viral Clip Showed Him Kissing and Groping Woman Dancer (Watch Videos).

"The government's mandate spans five years, and it is unrealistic to expect a newly formed administration to transform the region overnight. The developmental setbacks our region has endured over the past decade cannot be reversed in mere moments; there is no magic solution," Abdullah said.

He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have faced hardships over the last decades and reaffirmed that the government is fully committed to fulfilling all promises made in the party manifesto.

Also Read | Adani Airport Holdings Terminates Deal With China’s Lounge Membership Programme DragonPass.

He said through ongoing concerted efforts and active public participation, the NC government has established a clear trajectory aimed at addressing these long-standing challenges.

The NC chief said, despite holding an absolute majority, the government is not resorting to unilateral decision-making.

"On the contrary, there is a strong commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that all voices are heard before policies are formulated. With this collaborative approach, I am confident that our region will regain its momentum. Our citizens will soon experience significant improvements across all fronts," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)