Dehradun, May 27 (PTI) An expert panel headed by a retired Supreme Court judge was constituted on Friday to implement the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand.

The panel is headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a Facebook post.

Also Read | Smriti Irani Slams Gandhi Family, Says Chants of ‘Shri Ram’ Must Reach Them in Delhi, Amethi and Kerala.

"In accordance with a commitment made in our vision document at the time of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, an expert committee headed by honourable retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai has been constituted, " Dhami said in the post.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)