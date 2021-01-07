Mathura (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) In a suspected case of fraudulent disbursement of post-matric scholarship in Mathura, it has come to the notice of district officials that a college student has applied for the grant twice in two years.

District Social Welfare Officer Rama Kant Gupta said the student of Girraj Maharaj College, offering two-year B.Ed course, has applied for the scholarship for first as well as second year.

"The college concerned has been asked to explain within three days its role in the process," he said.

In case the reply is found unsatisfactory, an FIR would be lodged, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)