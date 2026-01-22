Washington DC [US], January 22 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, delivered the opening remarks at the India-US Drug Policy Framework Executive Group meeting on counter-narcotics cooperation and also held discussions to review the progress in efforts to address threats of drug trafficking.

Ambassador Kwatra was joined by Sara Carter, Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Signals Openness to Donald Trump's 'Peace Council,' Offers USD 1 Billion From Frozen Russian Assets.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in the US highlighted that the discussions emphasised effective, focused enforcement through active bilateral coordination to curb such illicit flows.

He wrote on X, "Ambassador @AmbVMKwatra delivered opening remarks at the India-US Drug Policy Framework Executive Group meeting on Counter-narcotics Cooperation along with Ms @SaraCarterDC, Director @ONDCP. Discussions reviewed the progress in mutual efforts and continuing cooperation to address the threats of illicit drug trafficking and the diversion of precursor chemicals. Effective, focused enforcement through active bilateral coordination to curb such illicit flows was emphasized."

Also Read | Georgia Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Girl, Makes Her Friend Watch Act at Knifepoint in Bulloch County; Arrested (Watch Video).

https://x.com/IndianEmbassyUS/status/2014161353104056490?s=20

Earlier on January 16, hosted 12 Members of the US House of Representatives and held talks on deepening India-US partnership spanning wide-ranging conversations.

Kwatra said that India's strong economic growth projections strengthens this shared vision of prosperity.

"A special evening at India House. Had the pleasure of hosting 12 Hon'ble Members of the U.S. House of Representatives. Welcomed the consistent, bipartisan support in the US Congress for the deepening India-US partnership--spanning wide-ranging conversations on trade and economic ties, cutting-edge technology and innovation, robust defence cooperation, and crucial counterterrorism efforts. India's strong economic growth--projected around 7%+ in the coming years--further strengthens this shared vision for prosperity and security," he said.

Also in January, Ambassador Kwatra met 56th Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson at Capitol Hill on Tuesday and discussed a wide range of issues aimed at further strengthening the India - US bilateral relationship.

Sharing details of the meeting in a post on X, Ambassador Kwatra said, "Honored to meet Speaker Mike Johnson at Capitol Hill today. Expressed deep appreciation for his support for strengthening the IN-US bilateral relationship." He underlined that the engagement reflected the growing depth and maturity of ties between the world's two largest democracies.

During the interaction, Ambassador Kwatra thanked Speaker Johnson for his solidarity with India following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in April 2025. Highlighting India's firm stance against terrorism, he said, "Thanked him for his solidarity with India's counter-terrorism efforts following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in April 2025." The discussion emphasized the shared commitment of India and the United States to combat terrorism in all its forms and to strengthen cooperation on security-related challenges.

Kwatra also briefed the Speaker on key areas of the India - US partnership, spanning strategic, economic and technological domains. "Briefed him on key areas of our partnership including defence & security, oil and gas trade, technology including AI," the Ambassador said, pointing to the expanding scope of bilateral engagement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)