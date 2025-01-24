Dimapur, Jan 24 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday said that exploration and exploitation of natural resources in the Disputed Area Belt (DAB) would result in 50/50 royalty sharing between two states.

Referring to the current move of the Assam government to explore crude oil in Dissoi valley, which Nagaland calls Tsurang and reportedly falls under DAB, Rio said "Government of India, Home Ministry, and also Assam government, we are in touch and they had already conveyed to the state government that exploration and exploitation of crude oil should start functioning."

He said, "In the disputed area, anything extracted, royalty will be shared 50/50 between the two states and where the clarity is not there, it will be kept in the escrow account and resolved later, then shared."

Interacting with reporters after inaugurating the Sammogooting Stadium in Chümoukedima district, the chief minister said these are disputed areas, and on the Nagaland side, the decision lies with us – whether to utilise our resources or leave them untapped.

"But in the disputed area, we want to resolve it because the neutral forces are under the command of Assam and they are doing 'khushi khushi'. We are saying, we are malik (owners), but where is our hand and what is our power? That's why we should show that we are also malik and that's why we should take some position," Rio said.

The Nagaland government, Rio said, has already discussed the matter at the cabinet level and is now awaiting a court order to determine ownership of the contested territories.

He revealed that the court had previously ruled in favour of Nagaland but added that the final judgment is still pending.

Beyond territorial concerns, Rio highlighted the immense wealth lying within these areas. "It's not just about petroleum and natural gas, there are huge deposits of rich minerals like cobalt and nickel," he said.

These minerals, he noted, are critical in modern technology, used in electronics, vehicles, computers, and other gadgets.

The value of these resources, Rio said, runs into billions of dollars, and yet, the people of Nagaland remain unaware of their true wealth.

He further emphasised, "We (Nagas) are rich, but we have decided to remain poor. It is up to the people to decide whether we want to remain in this state or take action."

Earlier, speaking at the inaugural function of the stadium constructed at a cost of Rs 9.51 crore with 1,000 seating capacity, the CM said it symbolises the love for sports and shared vision of progress.

He said that the achievement is significant for the entire state stating that the district is cosmopolitan, offering opportunities to people from within and outside the state.

Rio said the government is also trying to create this kind of facility in all districts to promote sporting facilities for citizens.

He said this kind of stadium will inspire, foster unity and also strengthen our community and contribute to the development and unity of the Nagas.

