Tinsukia (Assam) [India], July 30 (ANI): Assam Police recovered 8 kgs of explosives during a raid at a house in the Digboi area in Assam's Tinsukia district, officers said.

According to the police, the explosives were recovered from the Upper Mamrani Circle in the Digboi police station area of Assam.

Following the recovery of the explosives, police carried out a sanitisation drill in the whole area.

"Eight kg of explosives were recovered from the residence of a person identified as Jitu Boram," Bibhash Das, Additional Superintendent of Police, Tinusukia, said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team from Tinusukia district, along with Digboi police, conducted an operation at 2 pm on Saturday. During the search, police recovered the explosives "buried deep inside the courtyard of a house".

The official said the operation was carried out under the supervision of ASP Bibhash Das.

"During the initial probe, it emerged that the explosives were buried in the courtyard of Jeetu Bora's house by members of some banned groups, without the knowledge of the family," the official said.

Following the recovery of the explosives, police filed a case under the relevant section of the Arms Act.

"Further investigation is underway in the case," police said.

Earlier, in April, Assam Police arrested a person allegedly involved in ferrying explosives items and recovered a large quantity of explosives from a passenger bus in Assam's Goalpara district. (ANI)

