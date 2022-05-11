Meerut (UP), May 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday exhorted people to expose those who want to create division and divide people on the basis of caste, creed, region and language.

On a visit to this district, the chief minister said the state has shown that unnecessary loudspeakers can be removed and that the 'alvida namaz' can be offered not on the streets but in places of worship.

Also Read | Foreign Funding Violations: Crackdown on NGO's As CBI Raids 40 Locations; MHA Officials Under Scanner.

He also advised people to beware of people who are still indulging in the conspiracy to divide.

"Those who want to create division in the society, want to divide on the basis of caste, creed, region and language, we have to expose them.

Also Read | Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022: Registration For Clerk Post Begins at karnatakabank.com; Check Details Here.

"We have to beware of those who are trying to push us towards the era of slavery. We have to break the plans of such people," the chief minister said addressing a programme at the Victoria Park here on the occasion of Kranti Diwas.

He asked people to trust the present government, saying under the leadership of the BJP dispensation at the Centre and the state, the country is continuously moving forward.

The chief minister said along with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, everyone is getting the benefits of various central and state government schemes.

Citing the achievements of his government, he said Ram Navami and programmes of Hanuman Jayanti were held in a peaceful manner in the state.

Uttar Pradesh has shown that unnecessary mikes can also be removed and that the 'alvida namaz' can be offered not on the streets but in the places of worship, he said, adding that now the state is strengthening the economy.

The chief minister said today the eyes of the whole world are on India.

Wherever there is a crisis in the world India stands at the forefront. Even in the Russia-Ukraine war, the world looks towards India. The world is adopting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of peace, the CM added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)