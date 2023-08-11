Chennai, Aug 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Smriti Irani misquoted Tamil Nadu Minister E V Velu in the Parliament and such remarks should be expunged as it is misleading and defamatory, DMK leader and MP TR Baalu urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday.

Baalu, citing the replies of Irani and Modi to the discussion on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on August 9 and 10 respectively, said they have 'misquoted the speech' of Velu, TN Public Works minister.

Attaching a video clip of Velu's address in a function held at a government library here on August 5, the DMK Parliamentary Party Leader said both Irani and Modi have 'misled' the House.

The remarks of Irani and Modi in respect of Velu have to be "expunged as the same is against records, misleading, casting aspersions, defamatory and incriminatory in nature." Velu is not a member of the Lok Sabha and in his absence, without giving advance notice to the Speaker, no allegations can be made against the Tamil Nadu Minister by them.

Thus, the reference made by Irani and Modi in Lok Sabha relating to the alleged speech of Velu are "against the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha and therefore needs to be expunged." In his address, Velu had said: "Once upon a time, the term India did not have a big impact on us...India was, as if it was a place somewhere in the north...our place is only Tamil Nadu and we had thought of making a (separate) Dravida Nadu if possible...our thought process was travelling in that path."

"What is today's scenario? The notion that India was some distant place was changed and today the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (M K Stalin) has got the responsibility to protect India."

Velu said today's situation is, the Tamils and the DMK's Dravidian model of governance has the responsibility to protect India and the term includes several aspects including protecting the rights of the minorities.

Chief Minister Stalin valued ideology and he does not care about power, Velu said adding the words of no other leader in the opposition INDIA alliance, had such a 'pressure' (forceful, with persuasive effect) as that of Stalin. Other opposition leaders, of course have ideological commitment, he added.

That is the reason why "we are in such a position to protect India and when I say we, I also mean the Dravidar Kazhagam and the Dravida Iyakka Tamizhar Peravai and all of us have (that responsibility)."

Nobody could separate the DMK and the Dravidar Kazhagam and Dravida Iyakka Tamizhar Peravai, he said. Apparently to underscore the ideological oneness, he said the DMK and DK and the DITP could not be differentiated. "We never differentiate."

Meanwhile, in a statement, Velu said he only explained the party's ideological stand decades ago and how it was later reversed. DMK founder, the late CN Annadurai though had originally proposed 'Dravida Nadu' a separate Dravidian homeland, later abandoned it considering India's welfare and to protect the party.

Velu asserted that he had mentioned that all (DMK, DK and DITP) have have the responsibility to protect India and how it could be a 'wrong opinion.'

He said he was grieved that not even the Prime Minister had fully ascertained what he had spoken.

