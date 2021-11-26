Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) Two police officers arrested in an extortion case registered at Marine Drive police station in Mumbai moved sessions court for bail on Friday.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh is also an accused in the case.

Earlier, the accused inspectors Nandkumar Gopale and Asha Korke, who were previously posted in the Crime Branch, were denied bail by a magistrate's court.

While Gopale is currently posted at the Khandala police training centre, Korke is attached to the Naigaon local arms unit.

In the fresh bail pleas, moved through their lawyer Aniket Nikam, the accused claimed there is nothing to corroborate the version of the complainant in the FIR, which itself was filed belatedly.

The pleas further contended that both have had distinguished careers and have been decorated for service as well.

The Marine Drive police had registered an extortion case on July 22 based on a complaint filed by real estate developer Shyamsunder Agrawal, with the accused including Singh and fiver other police personnel.

