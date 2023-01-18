Chandigarh, Jan 18 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has arrested 13 people and busted an extortion module allegedly having links with Babbar Khalsa terrorists based abroad.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said five weapons and 53 cartridges have been seized.

"In a major breakthrough, Khanna Police busted an international extortion and targeting module operated by Amrit Bal-Jaggu Bhagwanpuria-Pargat Sekhon Gang," Yadav said in a tweet.

"The module has links with foreign-based terrorists of Babbar Khalsa. A total of 13 target suppliers and shelter providers have been arrested with the recovery of five weapons and 53 cartridges," he added.

A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered in the matter, the police chief said.

