New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): An arrested accused managed to escape from police custody on Thursday, while being taken for a medical examination, the police informed.

The accused has been identified as Vicky Abhishek Sinha, 42, who is a resident of Indirapuram, Delhi. He was arrested in a fabricated arms licence case.

The case against him was registered at the Cyber Police Station, Badarpur on September 30, 2022 bearing FIR number 117/2022 under sections 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police informed that a new case had been filed against the accused at Cyber Cell Police Station, Badarpur. FIR number 118/2022 under sections 223 and 224 of the IPC.

Departmental action has been initiated against Sub-Inspector Mohit and Constable Ajay for the negligence of duty, the police said. (ANI)

