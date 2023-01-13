New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) A 36-year-old factory worker was stabbed after he bumped into a young man in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar, police said on Thursday.

While fleeing, the accused, Rohit (18), also stabbed a rickshaw puller.

The factory worker, Ashok Shah, succumbed to injuries while the rickshaw puller, Ganesh Dutt (38), is undergoing treatment, police said.

The incident took place on January 10 when Shah bumped into Rohit, who took out a knife and stabbed him, they said.

Rohit also stabbed Dutt after he castigated him for colliding with his rickshaw while escaping from the spot, police said.

Shah and Rohit knew each other and resided in the same locality, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said information was received regarding two injured people admitted to a hospital with stab injuries.

Rohit was arrested and the weapon seized, she said.

A case was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, she said.

