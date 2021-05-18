Mumbai, May 18 (PTI) Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has filed a defamation complaint against a lawyer who had accused him of playing a role in the alleged murder of a Nagpur-based architect.

The BJP leader filed the complaint against advocate Satish Uke at a magistrate's court here earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Fadnavis was present before the magistrate for recording his statement to verify thecomplaint, court sources said. The case was then adjourned for arguments to May 31.

Uke, in a press conference in Mumbai in March, had accused Fadnavis of playing arole in the murder of Eknath Nimgade who was shot dead in Nagpur on September 6, 2016. The murder is being probed by the CBI at present.

