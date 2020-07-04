Mumbai, Jul 4 (PTI) BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday released a book penned by him on the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The book, titled "Atmanirbhar Maharashtra-Atmanirbhar Bharat", analyses the package which benefits the poor and industries which have been hit hard due to the coronavirus- induced lockdown, he said in a release.

It also details how Maharashtra can benefit from it, said the former chief minister.

