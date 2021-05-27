Nagpur, May 27 (PTI) BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said he was accepting guardianship of 100 children who lost their parents to COVID-19.

He was speaking after the inauguration of `Sobat guardianship initiative' launched by former Nagpur Mayor Sandip Joshi here.

Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis said he will accept guardianship of 100 orphans registered with the initiative. He will also take responsibility of every child orphaned due to COVID-19 and registering with the project from his South-West Nagpur Assembly Constituency, he said.

The initiative was launched to mark Union minister Nitin Gadkari's birthday. Gadkari himself was not present.

Fadnavis praised the senior BJP leader, saying he stepped in when the COVID-19 situation went out of control in Nagpur and Vidarbha, and arranged oxygen supply, ventilators and oxygen concentrators.

