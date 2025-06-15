Palghar, Jun 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate a public participation campaign under the Centre's tribal village development initiative in Palghar district, an official said on Sunday.

As per an official release, the chief minister will begin his visit by interacting with students and parents at the Zilla Parishad School in Durvesh village and will inaugurate the Dharti Aaba Loksabha Janbhagidari Mission.

Fadnavis will also dedicate the new building of the Government Secondary School in Mokhada and a multipurpose centre at Raitale and Aptale under the Pradhan Mantri Janman Yojana, the release said.

He will sign MoUs to boost skill development and employment, including a partnership between the Skill Development department and Vadhan Port Pvt. Ltd, it stated.

