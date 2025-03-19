Palghar, Mar 19 (PTI) Police arrested a fair ride operator after a 19-year-old youth died of electrocution when he touched an iron railing in Vasai city in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred Monday night when the victim, Harsh Sena, touched the iron railing while watching rides. He suffered an electric shock and died on the spot.

Primarily, the electric current entered the railing due to power leakage from its main source, police said.

Following the incident, irate people ransacked the fair, police said.

Police registered an FIR against the operator of rides and the organiser of the fair and arrested the former under sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) and 3(5) (a criminal act done in furtherance of common intention) under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhit, said senior police inspector Sujitkumar Pawar.

