Noida, November 14: The Noida Police busted a fake call centre and arrested two people in Sector-62 area on Friday, the police said. The police received information about fake call centres running in the commercial towers of Noida.

The call centre was fooling people on the pretext of providing cheaper loans, jobs and other financial assistance. Also Read | Diwali 2020: PM Narendra Modi to Celebrate Deepavali With Indian Soldiers at Longewala in Jaisalmer.

"The accused cheated people on the pretext of getting them loans on low rates, they took money from clients in the name of processing fee and looted several people in similar ways, " Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) told ANI. Also Read | Arjun Rampal Questioned by NCB For Seven Hours, Says He Has ‘Nothing to Do with Drugs’.

"The mastermind and main accused, Chandan, is missing and an investigation is underway to nab him," Ranvijay Singh added. The police seized 12 computers, 17-18 mobiles, and some cash during the raid at the fake call centre and arrested two people in this regard.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)