Jaisalmer, November 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate Diwali with Indian soldiers at Longewala in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer today. India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Indian Army Chief MM Narvane and BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana will join PM Narendra Modi in celebrating Diwali or Deepavali with soldiers. This will be the seventh time that PM Modi will celebrate Diwali with defence personnel. Happy Diwali 2020 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Congress, Other Leaders Greet People on Deepavali.

Last year, PM Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to celebrate Diwali with Army troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC). He visited Army Brigade Headquarters, interacted with the troops and distributed sweets to soldiers. also visited the Pathankot Air Force station. This was PM Modi's third visit to Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate Diwali with the troops in the border state since 2014, and the first after the Centre withdrew the erstwhile state's special status granted under Article 370. #Salute2Soldiers: In Diwali 2020 Message, PM Narendra Modi Urges People to Light Diya in Honour of Jawans Guarding Borders.

In 2018, PM Modi had visited Harshil district near the India-China border in Uttarakhand to celebrate Diwali with jawans of the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). In 2014, PM Modi celebrated Diwali with Army troops in Siachen. In 2015, he celebrated the festival with BSF soldiers at the LoC near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, while in 2016, he spent it with ITBP troops in Himachal Pradesh.

In 2017, Prime Minister rejoiced Diwali with jawans posted along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez. Yesterday, he urged citizens to light a Diya in honour of soldiers who are guarding borders during festival season and cannot celebrate with their loved ones.

