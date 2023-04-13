Gurugram, April 13: A fake diagnostic lab operating in Nanu Kalan village was busted and its operator and technician were arrested following a raid conducted by a joint team of the Haryana chief minister's flying squad and health department, officials said on Thursday.

According to the complaint filed by medical officer Shweta Sharma on Wednesday, the lab in front of the government school in Nanu Kalan village was raided on the order of the chief minister office (CMO). Gurugram: Fake Hospital Equipped With ICU, OT Busted in Wazirabad.

Samples of about 200 patients were tested every month at the Shree Shyam Lab for Rs 350 to 500, officials said, adding that there was no pathologist in the lab. Its technician Aman Joon, a resident of Pathredi village, holds a diploma in medical laboratory and was working at the lab for a monthly salary of Rs 15,000.

The lab director was identified as Hitesh, a resident of Ward 15 of Pataudi. "The main accused signed the report himself and was running the lab in a rented shop. So far the lab owner has given consent for testing the samples of about 4,000 patients," Sharma said.

Investigation revealed that Dr Govind from Lokra village, Dr Gautam from Nanukalan village, Dr Sukhbir and Dr Gajendra from Sherpur village used to send patients to this lab, she said. Haryana: Fake Pathology Lab Busted in Gurugram, Accused Arrested.

"The guidelines of Bio-Medical Waste Management were also not being followed," the medical officer added. An FIR was registered at the Pataudi Police Station and both the accused were arrested. "Both the accused were let off on bail after they joined the investigation. Further probe is underway," said ASI Shiv Kumar, the investigating officer.

