New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) With the arrest of its 33-year-old owner, police have busted a factory involved in the bulk production of duplicate "Tata salt" in outer Delhi's Barwala, officials said on Saturday.

Accused Mahesh alias Tony, a resident of Barwala, used the brand name of "Tata" because of its reliability and as the company's salt is among the most-selling items, they added.

Police seized 2,640 kg of duplicate Tata salt and it is estimated that the accused has sold more than 10,000 kg of the fake product in the last year.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer-North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said, "On Friday, our team raided the factory in Barwala, from where a huge quantity of duplicate Tata salt, besides fake packaging material, electric weighing machines, and electric sealing, packing and sewing machines were seized."

During the raid, the police found around 2,000 packets of salt with "Tata salt" written on them, nine plastic bags with loose salt and around 915 printed fake packets.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that at the office of a property dealer, he came in contact with one "Masterji", who was in the business of packed food items and who gave him the idea of starting his own business of duplicate salt, the DCP said.

A year ago, the accused started his factory on a rented premises in Barwala, where he used to pack low-quality salt in one-kg packets and sell it, he added.

"The accused revealed that he used to purchase the duplicate packaging material of Tata salt from his source in Delhi's Naya Bazar at the rate of Rs 2 per pack of one kg," the officer said.

The police are now looking for the other absconding associates of the accused.

