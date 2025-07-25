Shimla, Jul 25 (PTI) Families of two women alleged medical negligence after they died at separate government hospitals in Shimla on Friday, raising concern over patient care at state-run medical facilities in Himachal Pradesh.

Archana, the wife of Ravindat Sharma from Fagu, about 20 km from here, was admitted to the Kamla Nehru Hospital (KNH) on July 16.

She gave birth to a child in a cesarean delivery on Thursday but died within 24 hours on Friday morning. The incident triggered tension on the hospital premises with Archana's family members alleging that medical negligence led to her death, claiming both the mother and the child were healthy after the procedure.

They also alleged that Archana was moved to another room on Friday morning and was forced to walk despite her surgery.

The exertion led to excessive bleeding, which proved fatal, they claimed. As the situation became tense, police had to intervene to maintain law and order.

Demanding an inquiry into the incident, the family members raised concern over post-operative care and handling of patients at the Mother and Child Hospital (KNH), one of the state's major healthcare centres for women.

The medical superintendent of the hospital, Sunder Singh Negi, said that shifting a patient to another room was a normal procedure and that the woman was doing fine in the morning.

Ruling out any negligence on the part of the hospital, Negi said an internal inquiry will be conducted into the incident.

In another incident, the family members accused the hospital authorities of negligence after a woman named Sev Dasi (72) died at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) on Friday morning.

Liladhar Chauhan, son of the deceased, went live on Facebook shortly after his mother's death, accusing the doctors of negligence. He also alleged that his mother was not attended to on time.

IGMC medical superintendent Rahul Rau said in a statement that the patient was brought to the emergency wing at 5:33 am after being referred there from the Nerchowk Medical College.

She was suffering from blood cancer, inflammation in the liver and spleen, and cardiac issues and was given initial treatment for heart attack at Nerchowk before being referred to the IGMC, Rau said in the statement.

The patient was examined immediately and relevant tests were conducted. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to the coronary care unit (CCU), where she died at 7:51 am due to a heart attack and complications related to blood cancer, the statement said.

A complaint has been received and the matter is being investigated, it added.

